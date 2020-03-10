Ride Out The Next Market Storm With SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

The shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 21, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $39 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 28, 2019, to Buy the SEAS stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that SEAS is Overweight in its latest report on November 01, 2018. Janney thinks that SEAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 6.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.35 while ending the day at $16.40. During the trading session, a total of 3.03 million shares were traded which represents a -165.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. SEAS had ended its last session trading at $20.93. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.37, with a beta of 1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SEAS 52-week low price stands at $20.05 while its 52-week high price is $36.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. generated 39.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 540.0%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated BKU as Upgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that BKU could surge by 34.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.00% to reach $36.92/share. It started the day trading at $26.53 and traded between $24.27 and $24.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKU’s 50-day SMA is 33.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.54. The stock has a high of $37.60 for the year while the low is $27.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.54%, as 2.26M SEAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of BankUnited Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 719.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BKU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -150,125 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,778,604 shares of BKU, with a total valuation of $289,693,932. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more BKU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $242,740,146 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BankUnited Inc. shares by 9.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,536,940 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 409,449 shares of BankUnited Inc. which are valued at $149,719,020. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its BankUnited Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 224,406 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,347,608 shares and is now valued at $143,471,064. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BankUnited Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.