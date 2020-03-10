Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

The shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Schlumberger Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Bernstein was of a view that SLB is Underperform in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that SLB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -26.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.91 while ending the day at $17.31. During the trading session, a total of 85.93 million shares were traded which represents a -595.22% decline from the average session volume which is 12.36 million shares. SLB had ended its last session trading at $23.85. Schlumberger Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SLB 52-week low price stands at $23.52 while its 52-week high price is $48.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Schlumberger Limited generated 1.14 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.08%. Schlumberger Limited has the potential to record 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is now rated as Hold. Atlantic Equities also rated WFC as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that WFC could surge by 34.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.43% to reach $49.45/share. It started the day trading at $34.475 and traded between $32.22 and $32.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WFC’s 50-day SMA is 47.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.62. The stock has a high of $54.75 for the year while the low is $36.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.78%, as 38.92M SLB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Wells Fargo & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… sold more WFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling -55,156,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 323,212,918 shares of WFC, with a total valuation of $15,171,614,371. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,328,623,417 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Wells Fargo & Company shares by 3.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 175,621,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,019,164 shares of Wells Fargo & Company which are valued at $8,243,670,300. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Wells Fargo & Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,667,296 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 169,696,913 shares and is now valued at $7,965,573,096. Following these latest developments, around 78.23% of Wells Fargo & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.