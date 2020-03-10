Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

The shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ProPetro Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. B. Riley FBR was of a view that PUMP is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that PUMP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -37.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -41.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.005 while ending the day at $4.03. During the trading session, a total of 4.21 million shares were traded which represents a -198.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. PUMP had ended its last session trading at $6.92. ProPetro Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 PUMP 52-week low price stands at $6.49 while its 52-week high price is $25.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -78.79%. ProPetro Holding Corp. has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on March 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.11% to reach $4.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.533 and traded between $0.4505 and $0.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVGR’s 50-day SMA is 0.8400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7000. The stock has a high of $12.60 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 308809.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.28%, as 240,007 PUMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of Avinger Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 318.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perkins Capital Management, Inc. sold more AVGR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perkins Capital Management, Inc. selling -84,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 710,568 shares of AVGR, with a total valuation of $433,446. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more AVGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Avinger Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 83,574 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Avinger Inc. which are valued at $50,980. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its Avinger Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,368 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 51,976 shares and is now valued at $31,705. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Avinger Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.