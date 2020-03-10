Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

The shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pampa Energia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PAM is Neutral in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Citigroup thinks that PAM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.00 while ending the day at $11.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -87.16% decline from the average session volume which is 547080.0 shares. PAM had ended its last session trading at $13.43. Pampa Energia S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 1.15. Pampa Energia S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PAM 52-week low price stands at $11.39 while its 52-week high price is $36.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pampa Energia S.A. generated 47.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.28%. Pampa Energia S.A. has the potential to record 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. JP Morgan also rated TGNA as Resumed on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that TGNA could surge by 5.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.29% to reach $18.88/share. It started the day trading at $18.0216 and traded between $17.00 and $17.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGNA’s 50-day SMA is 16.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.63. The stock has a high of $18.30 for the year while the low is $13.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.95%, as 12.55M PAM shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TGNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -789,789 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,593,994 shares of TGNA, with a total valuation of $398,738,499. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TGNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $394,549,107 worth of shares.

Similarly, Standard General LP increased its TEGNA Inc. shares by 47.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,108,953 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,137,403 shares of TEGNA Inc. which are valued at $322,941,306. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TEGNA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 56,221 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,928,253 shares and is now valued at $167,787,476. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of TEGNA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.