Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

The shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dorian LPG Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from DNB Markets Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the DNB Markets set price target on the stock to $16.30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. DNB Markets was of a view that LPG is Hold in its latest report on June 21, 2019. Clarksons Platou thinks that LPG is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.31 while ending the day at $7.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -54.24% decline from the average session volume which is 812640.0 shares. LPG had ended its last session trading at $9.89. Dorian LPG Ltd. currently has a market cap of $401.76 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.41, with a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LPG 52-week low price stands at $5.26 while its 52-week high price is $16.68.

The Dorian LPG Ltd. generated 66.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.67%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.35% to reach $57.00/share. It started the day trading at $37.60 and traded between $34.70 and $34.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUE’s 50-day SMA is 49.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.06. The stock has a high of $61.17 for the year while the low is $38.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.77%, as 7.48M LPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of Nucor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NUE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 154,991 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,154,266 shares of NUE, with a total valuation of $1,764,456,092. State Farm Investment Management … meanwhile sold more NUE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,339,659,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Nucor Corporation shares by 3.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,331,055 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 667,963 shares of Nucor Corporation which are valued at $918,031,802. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nucor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 68,030 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,974,411 shares and is now valued at $758,624,778. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Nucor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.