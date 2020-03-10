Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT), Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $32 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Hold the BOOT stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $46. The stock was given Hold rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on October 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that BOOT is Hold in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Stephens thinks that BOOT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -23.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.50 while ending the day at $19.23. During the trading session, a total of 3.13 million shares were traded which represents a -235.1% decline from the average session volume which is 935250.0 shares. BOOT had ended its last session trading at $27.07. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $550.55 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BOOT 52-week low price stands at $25.13 while its 52-week high price is $48.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boot Barn Holdings Inc. generated 45.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.49%. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. Even though the stock has been trading at $98.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.53% to reach $129.71/share. It started the day trading at $93.66 and traded between $85.39 and $86.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWD’s 50-day SMA is 116.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 112.70. The stock has a high of $129.06 for the year while the low is $90.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 64.11%, as 2.20M BOOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Woodward Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.33, while the P/B ratio is 2.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 605.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 80,974 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,238,622 shares of WWD, with a total valuation of $609,304,125. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $558,282,882 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,296,854 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,623 shares of Woodward Inc. which are valued at $150,837,089. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 208,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,224,817 shares and is now valued at $142,458,465. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Woodward Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.