Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

The shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $77. SunTrust was of a view that SITE is Hold in its latest report on January 15, 2019. Jefferies thinks that SITE is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $85.755 while ending the day at $86.26. During the trading session, a total of 640442.0 shares were traded which represents a -90.9% decline from the average session volume which is 335490.0 shares. SITE had ended its last session trading at $99.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.68, with a beta of 0.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SITE 52-week low price stands at $49.65 while its 52-week high price is $119.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. generated 19.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1083.33%. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. has the potential to record 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Morgan Stanley also rated KMI as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that KMI could surge by 27.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.71% to reach $22.35/share. It started the day trading at $17.40 and traded between $16.00 and $16.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMI’s 50-day SMA is 21.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.56. The stock has a high of $22.58 for the year while the low is $18.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.18%, as 32.36M SITE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.66% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.74, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KMI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,506,530 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 160,456,918 shares of KMI, with a total valuation of $3,348,735,879. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more KMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,184,051,531 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by 7.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 95,988,967 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,824,036 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. which are valued at $2,003,289,741. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Kinder Morgan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,454,717 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 39,616,548 shares and is now valued at $826,797,357. Following these latest developments, around 11.10% of Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.