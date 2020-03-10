Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX), Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

The shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Orion Energy Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2016, to Buy the OESX stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on August 04, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on November 05, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Singular Research was of a view that OESX is Buy in its latest report on January 29, 2014. JMP Securities thinks that OESX is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 21, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 374.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.01 while ending the day at $4.04. During the trading session, a total of 599854.0 shares were traded which represents a -12.69% decline from the average session volume which is 532300.0 shares. OESX had ended its last session trading at $4.64. Orion Energy Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $118.86 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.41, with a beta of 2.08. Orion Energy Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 OESX 52-week low price stands at $0.85 while its 52-week high price is $6.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Orion Energy Systems Inc. generated 13.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Orion Energy Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. JP Morgan also rated OUT as Upgrade on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that OUT could surge by 34.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.92% to reach $31.75/share. It started the day trading at $23.13 and traded between $20.69 and $20.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OUT’s 50-day SMA is 28.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.99. The stock has a high of $31.20 for the year while the low is $21.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.13%, as 2.20M OESX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of Outfront Media Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.60, while the P/B ratio is 2.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OUT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -214,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,488,436 shares of OUT, with a total valuation of $609,326,087. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile sold more OUT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $357,832,334 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by 26.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,030,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,669,019 shares of Outfront Media Inc. which are valued at $238,834,802. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 240,853 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,197,040 shares and is now valued at $214,039,970. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Outfront Media Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.