Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MTNB), Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

The shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that MTNB is Buy in its latest report on June 26, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.90 while ending the day at $0.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a 48.03% incline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. MTNB had ended its last session trading at $1.06. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.10 MTNB 52-week low price stands at $0.58 while its 52-week high price is $2.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. generated 32.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.62% to reach $29.20/share. It started the day trading at $19.30 and traded between $17.3708 and $17.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SFNC’s 50-day SMA is 24.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.57. The stock has a high of $27.29 for the year while the low is $20.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.29%, as 3.42M MTNB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Simmons First National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 592.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SFNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,902,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,277,419 shares of SFNC, with a total valuation of $366,352,508. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SFNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $264,819,557 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Simmons First National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.