The shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $96 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Hold the LW stock while also putting a $92 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $76. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on June 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LW is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2019. Consumer Edge Research thinks that LW is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $96.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $73.25 while ending the day at $73.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -55.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. LW had ended its last session trading at $83.37. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.61, with a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 LW 52-week low price stands at $58.83 while its 52-week high price is $96.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. generated 23.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $4.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.75% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.70 and traded between $3.16 and $3.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIMI’s 50-day SMA is 3.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.99. The stock has a high of $12.00 for the year while the low is $1.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 152017.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 61.57%, as 245,615 LW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.18% of BOQI International Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 837.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 135.17% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more BIMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,273 worth of shares.

Similarly, DWS Investment GmbH decreased its BOQI International Medical Inc. shares by 5.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,771 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -173 shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. which are valued at $13,800. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BOQI International Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,272 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,272 shares and is now valued at $11,315. Following these latest developments, around 77.94% of BOQI International Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.