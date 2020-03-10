Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

The shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $86 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Discover Financial Services, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Underperform the DFS stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on July 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 87. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DFS is Neutral in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that DFS is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $54.13 while ending the day at $54.76. During the trading session, a total of 3.58 million shares were traded which represents a -58.45% decline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. DFS had ended its last session trading at $62.58. Discover Financial Services currently has a market cap of $17.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 1.49. DFS 52-week low price stands at $61.33 while its 52-week high price is $92.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.44%. Discover Financial Services has the potential to record 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on May 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.57% to reach $10.86/share. It started the day trading at $7.93 and traded between $7.13 and $7.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCJ’s 50-day SMA is 8.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.31. The stock has a high of $12.59 for the year while the low is $8.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.61%, as 17.95M DFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Cameco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.71% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Cameco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.