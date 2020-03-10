Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

The shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $47.50. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on July 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. Credit Suisse was of a view that BIP is Neutral in its latest report on April 25, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BIP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.54 while ending the day at $45.80. During the trading session, a total of 966093.0 shares were traded which represents a -232.42% decline from the average session volume which is 290620.0 shares. BIP had ended its last session trading at $52.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $18.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 432.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 56.85, with a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BIP 52-week low price stands at $40.02 while its 52-week high price is $56.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. generated 827.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has the potential to record 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Laidlaw published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.41% to reach $4.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.19 and traded between $1.00 and $1.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYPT’s 50-day SMA is 1.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.65. The stock has a high of $2.72 for the year while the low is $1.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.55%, as 7.51M BIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.15% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 714.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HighTower Advisors LLC sold more EYPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HighTower Advisors LLC selling -125 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,284,613 shares of EYPT, with a total valuation of $9,882,226. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EYPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,739,813 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,898,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,334 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $5,420,219. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 199,695 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,099,951 shares and is now valued at $2,056,908. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.