Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

The shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $95 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Buy the BTAI stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $81.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 675.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.26 while ending the day at $29.14. During the trading session, a total of 639702.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.33% decline from the average session volume which is 585110.0 shares. BTAI had ended its last session trading at $33.06. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 BTAI 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $43.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. generated 40.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.54%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $67.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.63% to reach $77.80/share. It started the day trading at $64.42 and traded between $57.27 and $57.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTH’s 50-day SMA is 67.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.27. The stock has a high of $76.83 for the year while the low is $40.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.50%, as 2.88M BTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.04% of Meritage Homes Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 562.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 23,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,499,157 shares of MTH, with a total valuation of $390,220,181. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $296,576,468 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Meritage Homes Corporation shares by 1.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,223,795 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,823 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation which are valued at $228,760,493. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Meritage Homes Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 53,090 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,400,168 shares and is now valued at $99,355,921. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Meritage Homes Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.