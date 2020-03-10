Mixed Analyst Attention: Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

The shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $86 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $92. Citigroup was of a view that PRU is Neutral in its latest report on August 05, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that PRU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $100.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $57.375 while ending the day at $58.24. During the trading session, a total of 7.63 million shares were traded which represents a -248.48% decline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. PRU had ended its last session trading at $69.81. Prudential Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 1.58. PRU 52-week low price stands at $67.95 while its 52-week high price is $106.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.76%. Prudential Financial Inc. has the potential to record 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -46.58% to reach $3.04/share. It started the day trading at $0.5793 and traded between $0.5094 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBR’s 50-day SMA is 2.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.24. The stock has a high of $4.08 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.57%, as 32.79M PRU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.37% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -71.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,446,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,237,941 shares of NBR, with a total valuation of $103,992,538. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,607,272 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by 8.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,523,737 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,532,158 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. which are valued at $56,974,136. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,581,316 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,262,618 shares and is now valued at $41,943,619. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Nabors Industries Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.