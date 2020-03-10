Mixed Analyst Attention: Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT), Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

The shares of Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $21 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plantronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to In-line the PLT stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PLT is Overweight in its latest report on September 19, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that PLT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.13 while ending the day at $9.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 5.13% incline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. PLT had ended its last session trading at $10.99. Plantronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 PLT 52-week low price stands at $10.97 while its 52-week high price is $53.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plantronics Inc. generated 156.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3733.33%. Plantronics Inc. has the potential to record 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -54.79% to reach $22.87/share. It started the day trading at $7.93 and traded between $5.00 and $5.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WES’s 50-day SMA is 17.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.87. The stock has a high of $35.75 for the year while the low is $11.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.39%, as 6.81M PLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.38% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -63.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more WES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -139,669 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,153,629 shares of WES, with a total valuation of $399,984,096. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more WES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $345,759,121 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by 7.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,386,554 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,133,276 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $254,801,334. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,340,899 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,042,380 shares and is now valued at $215,981,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Western Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.