Mixed Analyst Attention: New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI)

The shares of New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Age Beverages Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Alliance Global Partners Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2019. That day the Alliance Global Partners set price target on the stock to $8. Northland Capital was of a view that NBEV is Outperform in its latest report on September 04, 2018. Maxim Group thinks that NBEV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.66 while ending the day at $1.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.27 million shares were traded which represents a 10.04% incline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. NBEV had ended its last session trading at $1.99. New Age Beverages Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 NBEV 52-week low price stands at $1.66 while its 52-week high price is $6.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The New Age Beverages Corporation generated 68.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. New Age Beverages Corporation has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated REI as Downgrade on August 26, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that REI could surge by 82.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -39.25% to reach $3.79/share. It started the day trading at $0.91 and traded between $0.58 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REI’s 50-day SMA is 2.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.26. The stock has a high of $6.28 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.10%, as 12.30M NBEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.69% of Ring Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -52.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 66,231 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,914,920 shares of REI, with a total valuation of $19,256,227. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more REI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,632,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ring Energy Inc. shares by 19.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,634,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 603,315 shares of Ring Energy Inc. which are valued at $7,850,263. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its Ring Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 194,870 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,995,022 shares and is now valued at $6,469,248. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Ring Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.