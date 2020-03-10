Mixed Analyst Attention: Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $91 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to In-line the LAMR stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $86. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on January 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. Imperial Capital was of a view that LAMR is Outperform in its latest report on September 13, 2018. Citigroup thinks that LAMR is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $69.35 while ending the day at $71.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -204.54% decline from the average session volume which is 412790.0 shares. LAMR had ended its last session trading at $83.16. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) currently has a market cap of $7.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.45, with a beta of 1.06. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LAMR 52-week low price stands at $74.38 while its 52-week high price is $96.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) generated 26.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.63%. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has the potential to record 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $195. Cowen also rated WEX as Initiated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $249 suggesting that WEX could surge by 42.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $165.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.33% to reach $234.00/share. It started the day trading at $148.22 and traded between $131.21 and $135.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEX’s 50-day SMA is 212.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 205.31. The stock has a high of $236.51 for the year while the low is $162.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.01%, as 1.26M LAMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of WEX Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 59.87, while the P/B ratio is 3.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 396.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of WEX Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.