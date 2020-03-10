Mixed Analyst Attention: Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT), JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

The shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fulton Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 03, 2018, to Overweight the FULT stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2018. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Barclays was of a view that FULT is Underweight in its latest report on December 06, 2016. Hovde Group thinks that FULT is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.51 while ending the day at $12.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -110.8% decline from the average session volume which is 916450.0 shares. FULT had ended its last session trading at $14.48. Fulton Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.16, with a beta of 1.03. FULT 52-week low price stands at $14.08 while its 52-week high price is $18.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Fulton Financial Corporation has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on June 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.31% to reach $21.57/share. It started the day trading at $20.3799 and traded between $18.34 and $18.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JKS’s 50-day SMA is 22.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.14. The stock has a high of $28.84 for the year while the low is $14.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.13%, as 10.66M FULT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.05% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Schroder Investment Management (H… sold more JKS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Schroder Investment Management (H… selling -7,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,802,579 shares of JKS, with a total valuation of $89,808,227. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more JKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,968,453 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (B… increased its JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 16.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,502,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 212,106 shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $28,093,309. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 489,272 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,462,091 shares and is now valued at $27,341,102. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.