Mixed Analyst Attention: CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP), Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

The shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $28 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CenterPoint Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Outperform the CNP stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Barclays was of a view that CNP is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 21, 2019. SunTrust thinks that CNP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.16 while ending the day at $18.03. During the trading session, a total of 11.31 million shares were traded which represents a -88.54% decline from the average session volume which is 6.0 million shares. CNP had ended its last session trading at $21.55. CenterPoint Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CNP 52-week low price stands at $20.93 while its 52-week high price is $31.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CenterPoint Energy Inc. generated 241.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.22%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -43.15% to reach $19.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.93 and traded between $5.41 and $5.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPRE’s 50-day SMA is 13.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.95. The stock has a high of $17.74 for the year while the low is $7.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.95%, as 6.30M CNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.76% of Green Plains Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 536.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -54.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GPRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -132,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,179,224 shares of GPRE, with a total valuation of $64,584,923. Mangrove Partners meanwhile sold more GPRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,816,325 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Green Plains Inc. shares by 1.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,182,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,684 shares of Green Plains Inc. which are valued at $39,691,075. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Green Plains Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 175,486 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,944,449 shares and is now valued at $36,717,279. Following these latest developments, around 12.60% of Green Plains Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.