Mixed Analyst Attention: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

The shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on May 03, 2019, to In-line the BSIG stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that BSIG is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that BSIG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.11% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.93 while ending the day at $6.35. During the trading session, a total of 706901.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.49% decline from the average session volume which is 482570.0 shares. BSIG had ended its last session trading at $7.48. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $586.36 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 1.58. BSIG 52-week low price stands at $7.38 while its 52-week high price is $14.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Credit Suisse also rated FLMN as Downgrade on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that FLMN could surge by 64.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.73% to reach $7.67/share. It started the day trading at $3.2199 and traded between $2.57 and $2.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLMN’s 50-day SMA is 5.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.46. The stock has a high of $9.53 for the year while the low is $3.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.52%, as 1.22M BSIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 302.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold more FLMN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC selling -1,017,270 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,487,983 shares of FLMN, with a total valuation of $24,683,907. Samlyn Capital LLC meanwhile sold more FLMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,100,562 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Falcon Minerals Corporation shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,875,727 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,945 shares of Falcon Minerals Corporation which are valued at $15,816,499. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Falcon Minerals Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 213,109 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,523,835 shares and is now valued at $13,881,093. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Falcon Minerals Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.