Mixed Analyst Attention: Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

The shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bank of America Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Neutral the BAC stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that BAC is Market Perform in its latest report on January 03, 2020. Societe Generale thinks that BAC is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.51 while ending the day at $21.93. During the trading session, a total of 143.92 million shares were traded which represents a -158.43% decline from the average session volume which is 55.69 million shares. BAC had ended its last session trading at $25.71. Bank of America Corporation currently has a market cap of $199.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.27, with a beta of 1.60. BAC 52-week low price stands at $25.10 while its 52-week high price is $35.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.41%. Bank of America Corporation has the potential to record 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Deutsche Bank also rated AA as Upgrade on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $20.50 suggesting that AA could surge by 59.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.07% to reach $21.23/share. It started the day trading at $10.1099 and traded between $8.61 and $8.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AA’s 50-day SMA is 16.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.86. The stock has a high of $29.73 for the year while the low is $10.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.23%, as 10.03M BAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.42% of Alcoa Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more AA shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 265 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,452,499 shares of AA, with a total valuation of $271,362,361. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,500,403 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Alcoa Corporation shares by 22.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,449,964 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,537,305 shares of Alcoa Corporation which are valued at $173,676,998. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Alcoa Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,244,822 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,724,484 shares and is now valued at $135,656,552. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Alcoa Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.