Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -64.12% on 03/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.86 before closing at $2.35. Intraday shares traded counted 28.95 million, which was -819.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.15M. MTDR’s previous close was $6.55 while the outstanding shares total 161.77M. The firm has a beta of 2.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 7.49, with weekly volatility at 26.53% and ATR at 1.21. The MTDR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.47 and a $22.25 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Matador Resources Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $380.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 278.49 million million total, with 399.77 million as their total liabilities.

MTDR were able to record -373.86 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -18.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 552.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Matador Resources Company recorded a total of 288.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 223.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 65.05 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 161.77M with the revenue now reading 0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTDR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTDR attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, Lancaster David E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.79, for a total value of 38,925. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Baty Robert Gaines now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,940. Also, Chairman and CEO, Foran Joseph Wm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.96 per share, with a total market value of 152,320. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP – Mktg and Midstream, Krug George G now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,120. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

8 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Matador Resources Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTDR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.53.