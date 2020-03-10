Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

The shares of TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TimkenSteel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on August 06, 2019, to Market Perform the TMST stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that TMST is Sector Weight in its latest report on July 30, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that TMST is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.92 while ending the day at $3.94. During the trading session, a total of 559431.0 shares were traded which represents a -70.11% decline from the average session volume which is 328870.0 shares. TMST had ended its last session trading at $5.06. TimkenSteel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TMST 52-week low price stands at $4.86 while its 52-week high price is $11.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TimkenSteel Corporation generated 27.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.75%. TimkenSteel Corporation has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $135. Barclays also rated LGND as Upgrade on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $132 suggesting that LGND could surge by 49.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $107.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.03% to reach $186.00/share. It started the day trading at $107.29 and traded between $94.54 and $94.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LGND’s 50-day SMA is 96.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.06. The stock has a high of $130.50 for the year while the low is $84.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.10%, as 7.67M TMST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.79% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.22, while the P/B ratio is 2.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 370.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LGND shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -106,534 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,127,745 shares of LGND, with a total valuation of $186,837,288. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more LGND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,592,392 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares by 4.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,549,770 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -70,346 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which are valued at $136,085,304. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 80,973 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,445,675 shares and is now valued at $126,944,722. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.