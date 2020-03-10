Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

The shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2015, to Buy the NEPT stock while also putting a $5 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.59 while ending the day at $1.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -63.31% decline from the average session volume which is 749300.0 shares. NEPT had ended its last session trading at $1.99. NEPT 52-week low price stands at $1.67 while its 52-week high price is $6.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. generated 15.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is now rated as Strong Buy. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated HCAT as Initiated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $47 suggesting that HCAT could surge by 45.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.85% to reach $48.14/share. It started the day trading at $28.00 and traded between $26.00 and $26.10 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $49.85 for the year while the low is $26.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.69%, as 2.83M NEPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.56% of Health Catalyst Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 375.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HCAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -143,560 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,011,642 shares of HCAT, with a total valuation of $33,030,111.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Health Catalyst Inc. shares by 1.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 849,106 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,853 shares of Health Catalyst Inc. which are valued at $27,723,311. In the same vein, American Century Investment Manag… increased its Health Catalyst Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 290,320 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 799,914 shares and is now valued at $26,117,192. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Health Catalyst Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.