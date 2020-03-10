Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

The shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moderna Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on April 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.16 while ending the day at $24.29. During the trading session, a total of 14.01 million shares were traded which represents a -61.21% decline from the average session volume which is 8.69 million shares. MRNA had ended its last session trading at $29.61. Moderna Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 MRNA 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $36.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moderna Inc. generated 236.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.11%. Moderna Inc. has the potential to record -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Goldman also rated PBF as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $28 suggesting that PBF could surge by 59.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.43% to reach $37.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.58 and traded between $14.08 and $15.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBF’s 50-day SMA is 27.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.74. The stock has a high of $35.15 for the year while the low is $16.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.76%, as 4.87M MRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.05% of PBF Energy Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PBF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -42,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,927,710 shares of PBF, with a total valuation of $271,026,483. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PBF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,521,569 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,908,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,479 shares of PBF Energy Inc which are valued at $215,911,769. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 349,184 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,618,984 shares and is now valued at $180,698,263. Following these latest developments, around 18.70% of PBF Energy Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.