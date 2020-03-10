Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

The shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Oil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on January 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that MRO is Market Perform in its latest report on January 13, 2020. Barclays thinks that MRO is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -46.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -46.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.315 while ending the day at $3.63. During the trading session, a total of 103.91 million shares were traded which represents a -587.66% decline from the average session volume which is 15.11 million shares. MRO had ended its last session trading at $6.83. Marathon Oil Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MRO 52-week low price stands at $6.78 while its 52-week high price is $18.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Oil Corporation generated 858.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -342.86%. Marathon Oil Corporation has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ABEO as Resumed on December 10, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ABEO could surge by 77.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.24% to reach $10.43/share. It started the day trading at $2.555 and traded between $2.23 and $2.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEO’s 50-day SMA is 2.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.22. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.18%, as 5.43M MRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.10% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Great Point Partners LLC bought more ABEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 122.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC purchasing 3,977,411 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,213,012 shares of ABEO, with a total valuation of $15,652,236. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ABEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,038,079 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.