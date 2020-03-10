Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI), nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

The shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on May 09, 2018. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intrepid Potash Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2017. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $2.50. Piper Jaffray was of a view that IPI is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2016. Cowen thinks that IPI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.22 while ending the day at $1.23. During the trading session, a total of 993609.0 shares were traded which represents a -30.48% decline from the average session volume which is 761520.0 shares. IPI had ended its last session trading at $1.53. Intrepid Potash Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 IPI 52-week low price stands at $1.49 while its 52-week high price is $4.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intrepid Potash Inc. generated 20.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Intrepid Potash Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Barclays also rated NVT as Upgrade on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that NVT could surge by 33.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.75% to reach $29.83/share. It started the day trading at $21.60 and traded between $19.78 and $19.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVT’s 50-day SMA is 25.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.67. The stock has a high of $28.75 for the year while the low is $19.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.98%, as 2.48M IPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.47% of nVent Electric plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more NVT shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 2,873,513 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,002,728 shares of NVT, with a total valuation of $398,467,927. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $358,343,569 worth of shares.

Similarly, Trian Fund Management LP decreased its nVent Electric plc shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,542,082 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,879 shares of nVent Electric plc which are valued at $337,197,842. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its nVent Electric plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 121,799 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,929,506 shares and is now valued at $321,944,699. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of nVent Electric plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.