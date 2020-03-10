Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2018. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2018, to Equal-Weight the DNR stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $4. Mizuho was of a view that DNR is Neutral in its latest report on October 06, 2016. Barclays thinks that DNR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -38.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -39.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.26 while ending the day at $0.35. During the trading session, a total of 46.58 million shares were traded which represents a -247.13% decline from the average session volume which is 13.42 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $0.58. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $216.36 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.02, with a beta of 3.40. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.57 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 516000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.03% to reach $54.51/share. It started the day trading at $49.92 and traded between $44.94 and $46.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRP’s 50-day SMA is 54.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.30. The stock has a high of $57.92 for the year while the low is $44.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.34%, as 8.27M DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.88% of TC Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.74, while the P/B ratio is 2.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. sold more TRP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. selling -3,644,925 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,219,575 shares of TRP, with a total valuation of $3,136,777,102. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more TRP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,009,880,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its TC Energy Corporation shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 32,733,187 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,960 shares of TC Energy Corporation which are valued at $1,794,433,311. In the same vein, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its TC Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 256,425 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 29,941,906 shares and is now valued at $1,641,415,287. Following these latest developments, around 0.05% of TC Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.