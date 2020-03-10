Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY), TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

The shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amplify Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Outperform the AMPY stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -30.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -33.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.39 while ending the day at $1.41. During the trading session, a total of 810157.0 shares were traded which represents a -175.57% decline from the average session volume which is 293990.0 shares. AMPY had ended its last session trading at $2.13. Amplify Energy Corp. currently has a market cap of $75.66 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.09, with a beta of 1.98. Amplify Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AMPY 52-week low price stands at $2.03 while its 52-week high price is $13.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amplify Energy Corp. generated 325000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.33%. Amplify Energy Corp. has the potential to record 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.83% to reach $54.00/share. It started the day trading at $37.53 and traded between $34.47 and $34.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THS’s 50-day SMA is 44.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.21. The stock has a high of $67.88 for the year while the low is $36.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.40%, as 4.42M AMPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.01% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 451.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more THS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 95,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,996,435 shares of THS, with a total valuation of $445,841,001. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more THS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,247,705 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares by 0.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,595,734 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 38,614 shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. which are valued at $204,969,736. In the same vein, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 323,145 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,701,200 shares and is now valued at $165,073,520. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.