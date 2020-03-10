Is There A Value in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) And Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

The shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $17 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Neutral the XHR stock while also putting a $23.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that XHR is Overweight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that XHR is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.98 while ending the day at $13.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -76.92% decline from the average session volume which is 672650.0 shares. XHR had ended its last session trading at $15.05. XHR 52-week low price stands at $13.75 while its 52-week high price is $23.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 194.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.62%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.10. Jefferies also rated EGLE as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that EGLE could surge by 56.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.01% to reach $5.52/share. It started the day trading at $2.80 and traded between $2.31 and $2.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGLE’s 50-day SMA is 3.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.37. The stock has a high of $5.92 for the year while the low is $2.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.36%, as 7.61M XHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.75% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 451.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,544,139 shares of EGLE, with a total valuation of $96,018,452. GoldenTree Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more EGLE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,784,454 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares by 11.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,506,364 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 369,373 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. which are valued at $11,395,683. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.