Is There A Value in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) And Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

The shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Washington Federal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 18, 2016, to Sector Perform the WAFD stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2016. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $23. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WAFD is Neutral in its latest report on June 12, 2015. DA Davidson thinks that WAFD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.10 while ending the day at $26.12. During the trading session, a total of 665964.0 shares were traded which represents a -60.18% decline from the average session volume which is 415770.0 shares. WAFD had ended its last session trading at $30.24. Washington Federal Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 1.10. WAFD 52-week low price stands at $27.82 while its 52-week high price is $38.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.62%. Washington Federal Inc. has the potential to record 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Northland Capital also rated CSTM as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that CSTM could surge by 50.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.86% to reach $15.72/share. It started the day trading at $8.46 and traded between $7.81 and $7.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSTM’s 50-day SMA is 12.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.27. The stock has a high of $15.10 for the year while the low is $7.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.50%, as 5.99M WAFD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.40% of Constellium SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CSTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 375,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,840,684 shares of CSTM, with a total valuation of $111,790,170. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CSTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,770,872 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa… increased its Constellium SE shares by 1,437.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,205,803 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,802,214 shares of Constellium SE which are valued at $70,497,922. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Constellium SE shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 77,168 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,657,932 shares and is now valued at $41,554,108. Following these latest developments, around 0.91% of Constellium SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.