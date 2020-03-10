Is There A Value in The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) And Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

The shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $24 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Williams Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the WMB stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. SunTrust was of a view that WMB is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2019. TD Securities thinks that WMB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.17 while ending the day at $14.99. During the trading session, a total of 37.03 million shares were traded which represents a -201.06% decline from the average session volume which is 12.3 million shares. WMB had ended its last session trading at $17.45. The Williams Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.55, with a beta of 1.48. The Williams Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 WMB 52-week low price stands at $17.12 while its 52-week high price is $29.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Williams Companies Inc. generated 289.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.33%. The Williams Companies Inc. has the potential to record 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Dougherty & Company also rated TAST as Reiterated on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $14.50 suggesting that TAST could surge by 74.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.84% to reach $9.20/share. It started the day trading at $2.8099 and traded between $2.345 and $2.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAST’s 50-day SMA is 5.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.29. The stock has a high of $10.65 for the year while the low is $2.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.99%, as 4.51M WMB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.34% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 582.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more TAST shares, increasing its portfolio by 83.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,978,580 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,355,236 shares of TAST, with a total valuation of $19,772,771. Private Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more TAST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,364,645 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares by 5.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,577,078 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 127,780 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. which are valued at $11,699,934. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC increased its Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 77,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,550,426 shares and is now valued at $11,578,934. Following these latest developments, around 5.20% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.