Is There A Value in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) And Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $55 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Korn Ferry, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2018, to Buy the KFY stock while also putting a $59 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on September 07, 2017. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on August 18, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Piper Jaffray was of a view that KFY is Neutral in its latest report on July 07, 2016. Robert W. Baird thinks that KFY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 16, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.86 while ending the day at $29.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -272.95% decline from the average session volume which is 380640.0 shares. KFY had ended its last session trading at $34.98. Korn Ferry currently has a market cap of $1.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 1.23. Korn Ferry debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 KFY 52-week low price stands at $34.09 while its 52-week high price is $48.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Korn Ferry generated 464.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Korn Ferry has the potential to record 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -38.11% to reach $7.47/share. It started the day trading at $1.83 and traded between $1.50 and $1.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 4.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.26. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $2.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 77.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.70%, as 65.85M KFY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.52% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 85,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,235,506 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $242,753,907. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $241,809,481 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,626,929 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,156 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $226,298,796. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,197,655 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,113,682 shares and is now valued at $119,078,390. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.