Is There A Value in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) And Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

The shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InflaRx N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on June 05, 2019, to Neutral the IFRX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Neutral rating by Guggenheim in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that IFRX is Market Perform in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that IFRX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.7305 while ending the day at $3.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -72.38% decline from the average session volume which is 585660.0 shares. IFRX had ended its last session trading at $4.47. InflaRx N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 IFRX 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $53.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The InflaRx N.V. generated 30.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.81%. InflaRx N.V. has the potential to record -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Goldman also rated GLNG as Upgrade on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that GLNG could surge by 59.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.50% to reach $20.45/share. It started the day trading at $9.62 and traded between $7.845 and $8.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLNG’s 50-day SMA is 12.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.11. The stock has a high of $22.66 for the year while the low is $9.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.57%, as 8.64M IFRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.26% of Golar LNG Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. bought more GLNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 293,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,079,903 shares of GLNG, with a total valuation of $106,588,667. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA meanwhile bought more GLNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,863,991 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Golar LNG Limited shares by 6.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,457,657 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 552,395 shares of Golar LNG Limited which are valued at $81,362,660. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Golar LNG Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 406,702 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,426,305 shares and is now valued at $42,581,054. Following these latest developments, around 46.50% of Golar LNG Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.