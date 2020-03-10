Is There A Value in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) And MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.90 while ending the day at $3.92. During the trading session, a total of 668844.0 shares were traded which represents a -67.19% decline from the average session volume which is 400050.0 shares. GRWG had ended its last session trading at $4.71. GrowGeneration Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 GRWG 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $6.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GrowGeneration Corp. generated 15.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. GrowGeneration Corp. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) is now rated as In-line. Cowen also rated MRC as Reiterated on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that MRC could surge by 70.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -51.38% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.25 and traded between $3.68 and $3.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRC’s 50-day SMA is 11.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.30. The stock has a high of $18.91 for the year while the low is $7.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.67%, as 2.66M GRWG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of MRC Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 945.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 832,809 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,914,322 shares of MRC, with a total valuation of $89,115,266. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,612,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its MRC Global Inc. shares by 17.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,539,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 822,602 shares of MRC Global Inc. which are valued at $62,377,506. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MRC Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 52,448 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,060,227 shares and is now valued at $56,978,156. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of MRC Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.