Is There A Value in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) And Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

The shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Panther Mining Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2014, to Buy the GPL stock while also putting a $1.40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2012. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $2.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on August 17, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. Global Hunter Securities was of a view that GPL is Accumulate in its latest report on July 11, 2011.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.41 while ending the day at $0.41. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -87.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. GPL had ended its last session trading at $0.48. Great Panther Mining Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPL 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $1.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Great Panther Mining Limited generated 27.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Great Panther Mining Limited has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.52% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.65 and traded between $1.86 and $1.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STIM’s 50-day SMA is 3.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.82. The stock has a high of $17.76 for the year while the low is $2.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 273976.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.26%, as 392,499 GPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.43% of Neuronetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 206.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP bought more STIM shares, increasing its portfolio by 216.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP purchasing 735,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,075,000 shares of STIM, with a total valuation of $3,902,250. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more STIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,077,227 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Neuronetics Inc. shares by 14.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 801,598 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -131,164 shares of Neuronetics Inc. which are valued at $2,909,801. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Neuronetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,754 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 472,634 shares and is now valued at $1,715,661. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Neuronetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.