Is There A Value in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) And The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $34 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DISH Network Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Buy the DISH stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that DISH is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Raymond James thinks that DISH is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.88 while ending the day at $24.93. During the trading session, a total of 6.12 million shares were traded which represents a -96.01% decline from the average session volume which is 3.12 million shares. DISH had ended its last session trading at $29.21. DISH Network Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DISH 52-week low price stands at $28.51 while its 52-week high price is $44.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DISH Network Corporation generated 2.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.8%. DISH Network Corporation has the potential to record 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Goldman also rated MTW as Upgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that MTW could surge by 48.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.50% to reach $17.25/share. It started the day trading at $10.67 and traded between $8.80 and $8.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTW’s 50-day SMA is 14.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.81. The stock has a high of $19.37 for the year while the low is $10.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.09%, as 1.45M DISH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.17% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.74, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 422.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 52,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,280,995 shares of MTW, with a total valuation of $47,410,378. Firefly Value Partners LP meanwhile sold more MTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,516,693 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,884,776 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,357 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. which are valued at $41,685,013. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,013 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,257,435 shares and is now valued at $32,619,936. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.