Is There A Value in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) And ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

The shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $35 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CF Industries Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Stephens was of a view that CF is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Bernstein thinks that CF is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.13 while ending the day at $31.17. During the trading session, a total of 4.89 million shares were traded which represents a -83.27% decline from the average session volume which is 2.67 million shares. CF had ended its last session trading at $36.84. CF Industries Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CF 52-week low price stands at $35.18 while its 52-week high price is $55.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CF Industries Holdings Inc. generated 287.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. CF Industries Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.08% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.1099 and traded between $1.13 and $2.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IO’s 50-day SMA is 5.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.80. The stock has a high of $17.46 for the year while the low is $2.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 287811.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 115.09%, as 619,054 CF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 167.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more IO shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 145,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,046,590 shares of IO, with a total valuation of $5,996,961. Footprints Asset Management & Res… meanwhile sold more IO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,890,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ION Geophysical Corporation shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 521,271 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,358 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation which are valued at $2,986,883. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its ION Geophysical Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,436 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 496,623 shares and is now valued at $2,845,650. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of ION Geophysical Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.