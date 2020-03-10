Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)?

The shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Weingarten Realty Investors, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Compass Point was of a view that WRI is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WRI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.09 while ending the day at $24.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -86.49% decline from the average session volume which is 921440.0 shares. WRI had ended its last session trading at $27.23. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a market cap of $3.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.10, with a beta of 0.76. WRI 52-week low price stands at $25.83 while its 52-week high price is $32.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.89%. Weingarten Realty Investors has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Edward Jones published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is now rated as Sell. JP Morgan also rated TEVA as Upgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that TEVA could surge by 26.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.79% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.20 and traded between $8.00 and $8.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEVA's 50-day SMA is 10.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.03. The stock has a high of $17.13 for the year while the low is $6.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 47.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.32%, as 41.21M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 18.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TEVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 21,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 130,950,677 shares of TEVA, with a total valuation of $1,361,887,041. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more TEVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $808,046,179 worth of shares.

Similarly, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… decreased its Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 43,249,295 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited which are valued at $449,792,668. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,065,840 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,713,062 shares and is now valued at $371,415,845. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.