Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)?

The shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $58 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verint Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Buy the VRNT stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $69. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on March 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Jefferies was of a view that VRNT is Buy in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that VRNT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $69.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.60 while ending the day at $45.83. During the trading session, a total of 691908.0 shares were traded which represents a -60.65% decline from the average session volume which is 430690.0 shares. VRNT had ended its last session trading at $52.29. Verint Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.04, with a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 VRNT 52-week low price stands at $42.24 while its 52-week high price is $63.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verint Systems Inc. generated 437.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.31%. Verint Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Cowen also rated JACK as Upgrade on February 11, 2020, with its price target of $102 suggesting that JACK could surge by 44.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.30% to reach $94.50/share. It started the day trading at $57.28 and traded between $52.62 and $52.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JACK’s 50-day SMA is 79.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.42. The stock has a high of $93.12 for the year while the low is $61.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.21%, as 2.83M VRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.74% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 505.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more JACK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -52,164 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,673,826 shares of JACK, with a total valuation of $218,585,276. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more JACK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,415,078 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its Jack in the Box Inc. shares by 8.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,348,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,339 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. which are valued at $110,200,635. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Jack in the Box Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 122,325 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 985,707 shares and is now valued at $80,581,547. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Jack in the Box Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.