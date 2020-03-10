Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)?

The shares of Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vera Bradley Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on September 05, 2019, to Market Perform the VRA stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on December 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that VRA is Market Perform in its latest report on September 06, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that VRA is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.1901 while ending the day at $7.25. During the trading session, a total of 524816.0 shares were traded which represents a -85.36% decline from the average session volume which is 283130.0 shares. VRA had ended its last session trading at $8.24. Vera Bradley Inc. currently has a market cap of $237.15 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.44, with a beta of 0.81. Vera Bradley Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 VRA 52-week low price stands at $7.56 while its 52-week high price is $14.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vera Bradley Inc. generated 26.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Vera Bradley Inc. has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Goldman also rated X as Resumed on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that X could surge by 28.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.83% to reach $8.38/share. It started the day trading at $6.59 and traded between $5.85 and $6.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that X's 50-day SMA is 9.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.04. The stock has a high of $20.75 for the year while the low is $7.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 51.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.43%, as 51.87M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.91% of United States Steel Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 14.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more X shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 177,494 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,665,270 shares of X, with a total valuation of $142,083,999. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more X shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,352,324 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its United States Steel Corporation shares by 6.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,566,936 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 686,444 shares of United States Steel Corporation which are valued at $95,842,110. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its United States Steel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,449,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,534,700 shares and is now valued at $77,409,729. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of United States Steel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.