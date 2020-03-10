Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)?

The shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SITE Centers Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Sell the SITC stock while also putting a $13.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $16. Compass Point was of a view that SITC is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that SITC is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.80 while ending the day at $9.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a 15.78% incline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. SITC had ended its last session trading at $11.45. SITC 52-week low price stands at $11.00 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.03%. SITE Centers Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on April 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Deutsche Bank also rated UNVR as Resumed on September 21, 2018, with its price target of $35 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 50.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.76% to reach $25.80/share. It started the day trading at $13.60 and traded between $12.52 and $12.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 21.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.57. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $14.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.98%, as 9.32M SITC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.89% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $359,436,760. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $308,199,049 worth of shares.

Similarly, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased its Univar Solutions Inc. shares by 7.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,333,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 890,985 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. which are valued at $265,778,521. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.