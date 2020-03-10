Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV), EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)?

The shares of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Revolve Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $19. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that RVLV is Sector Weight in its latest report on December 20, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that RVLV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.32 while ending the day at $12.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -31.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. RVLV had ended its last session trading at $13.99. Revolve Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RVLV 52-week low price stands at $13.34 while its 52-week high price is $48.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Revolve Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on July 28, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. H.C. Wainwright also rated EDAP as Initiated on June 16, 2014, with its price target of $6 suggesting that EDAP could surge by 43.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.69% to reach $5.39/share. It started the day trading at $3.52 and traded between $2.71 and $3.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EDAP’s 50-day SMA is 4.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.86. The stock has a high of $5.42 for the year while the low is $2.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7266.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.83%, as 10,669 RVLV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.37, while the P/B ratio is 2.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 98.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Opaleye Management, Inc. bought more EDAP shares, increasing its portfolio by 495.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Opaleye Management, Inc. purchasing 1,485,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,785,000 shares of EDAP, with a total valuation of $6,783,000.

Similarly, PSM Vermögensverwaltung GmbH Lang… decreased its EDAP TMS S.A. shares by 6.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 549,031 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -38,337 shares of EDAP TMS S.A. which are valued at $2,086,318. In the same vein, Archon Capital Management LLC decreased its EDAP TMS S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 56,449 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 540,402 shares and is now valued at $2,053,528. Following these latest developments, around 6.00% of EDAP TMS S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.