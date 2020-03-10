Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)?

The shares of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Radius Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Leerink Partners was of a view that RDUS is Outperform in its latest report on March 29, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that RDUS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.30 while ending the day at $15.45. During the trading session, a total of 691614.0 shares were traded which represents a -22.05% decline from the average session volume which is 566660.0 shares. RDUS had ended its last session trading at $17.48. RDUS 52-week low price stands at $16.75 while its 52-week high price is $29.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Radius Health Inc. generated 70.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -74.07%. Radius Health Inc. has the potential to record -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Compass Point also rated PNNT as Downgrade on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that PNNT could surge by 29.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.16% to reach $7.07/share. It started the day trading at $5.60 and traded between $4.925 and $4.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNNT’s 50-day SMA is 6.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.35. The stock has a high of $7.19 for the year while the low is $5.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 746556.41 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.53%, as 907,290 RDUS shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 471.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.97% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.54% of PennantPark Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.