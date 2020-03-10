Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)?

The shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $54 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exxon Mobil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Market Perform the XOM stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 59. Scotiabank was of a view that XOM is Sector Underperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that XOM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 83.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.80 while ending the day at $41.86. During the trading session, a total of 72.31 million shares were traded which represents a -246.48% decline from the average session volume which is 20.87 million shares. XOM had ended its last session trading at $47.69. Exxon Mobil Corporation currently has a market cap of $186.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.32, with a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 XOM 52-week low price stands at $47.20 while its 52-week high price is $83.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Exxon Mobil Corporation generated 3.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.15%. Exxon Mobil Corporation has the potential to record 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated SF as Upgrade on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that SF could surge by 39.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.08% to reach $71.00/share. It started the day trading at $45.66 and traded between $42.39 and $42.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SF’s 50-day SMA is 62.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.58. The stock has a high of $69.10 for the year while the low is $48.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.24%, as 1.59M XOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Stifel Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 467.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 210,966 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,714,087 shares of SF, with a total valuation of $499,024,288. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $391,783,147 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Stifel Financial Corp. shares by 2.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,454,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,604 shares of Stifel Financial Corp. which are valued at $223,492,176. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Stifel Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 121,215 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,945,984 shares and is now valued at $190,575,705. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Stifel Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.