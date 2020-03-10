Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)?

The shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eastman Chemical Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $84. The stock was given Buy rating by Tudor Pickering in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 79. Cowen was of a view that EMN is Market Perform in its latest report on August 05, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that EMN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $49.745 while ending the day at $50.07. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -65.25% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. EMN had ended its last session trading at $57.78. Eastman Chemical Company currently has a market cap of $7.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EMN 52-week low price stands at $56.57 while its 52-week high price is $86.18.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Wells Fargo also rated ASB as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ASB could surge by 42.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.83% to reach $22.56/share. It started the day trading at $13.92 and traded between $12.00 and $13.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASB’s 50-day SMA is 19.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.47. The stock has a high of $23.61 for the year while the low is $15.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.19%, as 2.42M EMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of Associated Banc-Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ASB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -367,383 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,355,177 shares of ASB, with a total valuation of $306,028,678. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ASB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,281,964 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Associated Banc-Corp shares by 0.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,193,008 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -102,543 shares of Associated Banc-Corp which are valued at $223,076,649. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Associated Banc-Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 920,429 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,367,613 shares and is now valued at $126,906,527. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Associated Banc-Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.