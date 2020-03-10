Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)?

The shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $38 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVR Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 03, 2020, to Neutral the CVI stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CVI is Sell in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Tudor Pickering thinks that CVI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $37.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.7007 while ending the day at $21.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -167.43% decline from the average session volume which is 624960.0 shares. CVI had ended its last session trading at $24.29. CVR Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CVI 52-week low price stands at $22.53 while its 52-week high price is $55.52.

The CVR Energy Inc. generated 652.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.93%.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is now rated as Peer Perform. UBS also rated IR as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $150 suggesting that IR could surge by 82.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.05% to reach $131.33/share. It started the day trading at $26.16 and traded between $22.87 and $23.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IR’s 50-day SMA is 35.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.92. The stock has a high of $38.96 for the year while the low is $24.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.36%, as 10.11M CVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.62, while the P/B ratio is 2.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Impact Shares, Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42 shares of IR, with a total valuation of $0.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.