Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)?

The shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $48 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zions Bancorporation National Association, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Neutral the ZION stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. Robert W. Baird was of a view that ZION is Underperform in its latest report on December 03, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that ZION is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $30.82 while ending the day at $31.03. During the trading session, a total of 9.68 million shares were traded which represents a -319.0% decline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. ZION had ended its last session trading at $35.28. Zions Bancorporation National Association currently has a market cap of $5.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.69, with a beta of 1.49. ZION 52-week low price stands at $34.21 while its 52-week high price is $52.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.77%. Zions Bancorporation National Association has the potential to record 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.92% to reach $759.53/share. It started the day trading at $8.50 and traded between $8.02 and $8.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MBT’s 50-day SMA is 10.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.03. The stock has a high of $11.00 for the year while the low is $7.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.06%, as 2.88M ZION shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.62% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.67, while the P/B ratio is 11.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more MBT shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 7,005,055 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,612,969 shares of MBT, with a total valuation of $403,656,154. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more MBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $345,418,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares by 7.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,207,019 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,479,284 shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company which are valued at $185,529,524. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 395,002 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,343,162 shares and is now valued at $146,156,821.