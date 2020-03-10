Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)?

The shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $58 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Semtech Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BWS Financial advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Hold the SMTC stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Cowen was of a view that SMTC is Outperform in its latest report on May 22, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SMTC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.81 while ending the day at $32.85. During the trading session, a total of 879462.0 shares were traded which represents a -99.91% decline from the average session volume which is 439920.0 shares. SMTC had ended its last session trading at $37.77. Semtech Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.39, with a beta of 1.83. Semtech Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 SMTC 52-week low price stands at $36.74 while its 52-week high price is $56.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Semtech Corporation generated 283.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.14%. Semtech Corporation has the potential to record 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is now rated as Hold. DA Davidson also rated C as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that C could surge by 43.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.17% to reach $90.65/share. It started the day trading at $55.61 and traded between $51.00 and $51.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that C’s 50-day SMA is 75.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.38. The stock has a high of $83.11 for the year while the low is $59.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.10%, as 18.59M SMTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.88% of Citigroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more C shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,285,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 175,301,794 shares of C, with a total valuation of $13,044,206,492. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more C shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,266,072,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,861,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -510,889 shares of Citigroup Inc. which are valued at $7,133,049,825. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,743,914 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,090,422 shares and is now valued at $3,355,178,301. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Citigroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.