Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN)?

The shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Planet Fitness Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72.50. Berenberg was of a view that PLNT is Hold in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that PLNT is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $87.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $55.49 while ending the day at $56.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.85 million shares were traded which represents a -139.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. PLNT had ended its last session trading at $64.35. Planet Fitness Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.10, with a beta of 0.80. PLNT 52-week low price stands at $56.14 while its 52-week high price is $88.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Planet Fitness Inc. generated 478.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.45%. Planet Fitness Inc. has the potential to record 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is now rated as Neutral. SunTrust also rated FUN as Upgrade on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $64 suggesting that FUN could surge by 50.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.72% to reach $64.25/share. It started the day trading at $35.25 and traded between $30.21 and $32.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FUN’s 50-day SMA is 52.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.20. The stock has a high of $64.86 for the year while the low is $35.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.31%, as 1.16M PLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of Cedar Fair L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 399.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… sold more FUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… selling -395,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,108,605 shares of FUN, with a total valuation of $222,439,875. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more FUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $217,018,674 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cedar Fair L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.